India and South Africa will be aiming for a win for various reasons when they face off against each other in the second Twenty-20 International game of the five-match series. The IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2022 clash will be played at the Barbati Stadium in Cuttack on June 12, 2022 (Sunday). Fans searching for India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. IND vs SA Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2022.

India will be disappointed with their display in the opening match as they were unable to defend a target of 212 runs with South Africa registering their record chase in T20Is. It was also the Men in Blue's first defeat after 12 victories in the format and they will be aiming to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, the Proteas will aim to move closer to a shock series win. India Likely Playing XI for 2nd T20I vs South Africa.

When is India vs South Africa 1st 2nd 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be played at the Barbati Stadium in Cuttack on June 12, 2022 (Sunday). The IND vs SA cricket match has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with the toss at 06:30 pm.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2022 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SA 2nd series 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada to watch India vs SA 1st 2nd match live telecast on their TV sets. The IND vs SA will also be available on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2022?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs SA T20I series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website to watch live streaming of India vs SA 2nd T20I online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2022 11:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).