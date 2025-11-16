India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 between India national cricket team and South Africa national cricket team is in its final leg, with Day 2 seeing as many as 15 wickets fall. India maintains an edge over South Africa, given that the hosts are 7 wickets down in the second innings despite holding a 63-run lead. Proteas' hope lies on Temba Bavuma (29*) and Corbin Bosch (1) to score as many runs as possible, with the pitch getting difficult to bat on. Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Test Captain Admitted to Hospital for Neck Spasm, Availability for Remainder of IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 Unknown.

Day 2 belonged to the spinners in particular, first Simon Harmer, and then Ravindra Jadeja. Harmer's four-wicket haul restricted India's star-studded batting, who managed to take a 30-run lead, with KL Rahul top-scoring with 39. In reply, South Africa sees itself in a ditch, on 93 for 7, having taken a 63-run lead, with Jadeja just running past the Proteas batting, claiming a four-fer.

India vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 Day 3 Match Details

Match India vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 Day 3 Date November 16 Time 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time Venue Eden Gardens, Kolkata Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 Day 3 ? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team are taking on the South Africa National Cricket Team in the first Test of the two-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which started on November 14. Day 3 of the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 will start at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). IND vs SA 1st Test 2025: Jasprit Bumrah Claims Fifer As India Bowl Out South Africa for 159.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 Day 3?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner for the India vs South Africa 2025 series. Fans in India can watch the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 Day 3 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the India vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 Day 3?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Test series 2025. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 Day 3 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

