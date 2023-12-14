South Africa defeated India in a rain curtailed second T20 international at Gqeberha, setting up for a fascinating third and final match at Johannesburg. India cannot win the series but will do everything in their might to stop the Proteas clinching the series. The T20 World Cup is not far away and there are many young players from both these teams that are eyeing a place in that squad and hence these games assume great significance. Rain has played a spoil sport in both the matches which has taken a bit of the shine but there is quality in both the squads, setting up for a brilliant finish. South Africa versus India will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 8:30 PM IST. Happy Birthday Kuldeep Yadav! BCCI Extends Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to the Cricketer.

Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen have been released by the South African board in order to prepare for the tests, creating likely places in the starting eleven for Nandre Burger and Ottniel Baartman. Reeza Hendricks is known for his aggressive hitting up the order while skipper Aiden Markam will spearhead the middle-order with his calm batting. Andile Phehlukwayo and Donovan Ferreira make up the all-rounder list for the home side.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill failed with the bat in the last game and the duo will be eager to make amends for it in this crunch tie. Surya Kumar Yadav and Rinku Singh have been scoring consistently off late and it will not be a surprise if they get a big one. Kuldeep Yadav is likely to come in for Ravi Bishnoi while Mukesh Kumar and Mohammed Siraj leads the pace attack.

When is India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India will face South Africa in their match of the three-game T20I series on Thursday, December 14. The IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2023 match will be played at New Wanderers in Johannesburg and it will start at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I 2023 Match?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of India's tour of South Africa 2023-24 and will provide the live telecast of the India vs South Africa T20I series. The IND vs SA 3rd T20I live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1/HD in English. For Hindi commentary of IND vs SA 3rd T20I fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD. IND vs SA live telecast is available in regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. India vs South Africa live telecast is also available on DD Sports but for DD Free Dish users only, For live streaming details of IND vs SA, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2023 Match?

With Star Sports holding the broadcast rights, Disney+ Hotstar will provide free live streaming of the IND vs SA T20I series online. Fans can access the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app to watch free live streaming of the IND vs SA 3rd T20I online. To watch IND vs SA live streaming on smart TV and website users will have to subscribe to the services. It should be a close contest between two teams who give their all on the pitch. Expect the hosts to just about secure another victory.

