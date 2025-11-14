India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: India and South Africa, two of the world's best teams in Test cricket, are set to lock horns in what promises to be a highly entertaining affair. The IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, starting Friday, November 14. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Facing South Africa, the reigning World Test Champions, is no less than a stern task for the Shubman Gill-led India National Cricket Team. The Proteas, on the other hand, will want to prove a point or two by doing well in subcontinental conditions, after having had a 1-1 draw against Pakistan leading into the IND vs SA 2025 Test series. India vs South Africa Free Live Streaming Online, 1st Test 2025 Day 1: How To Watch IND vs SA Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

India and South Africa have had very competitive matches in the longest format in their past few meetings. India had blanked South Africa 3-0 the last time these two teams had met in a Test series in India, which was in 2019-20. South Africa returned the favour in 2021/22 when they beat India 2-1 in a three-game affair. India and South Africa last met in a Test series in 2023/24 when the team, then led by Rohit Sharma, had played out a 1-1 draw. If these results are any indication, fans can expect another competitive series between the two nations. IND vs SA 1st Test 2025, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs South Africa Cricket Match at Eden Gardens.

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep

South Africa National Cricket Team: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne(w), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder