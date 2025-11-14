South Africa are 87/3 in 21 overs and have Wiaan Mulder and Tony de Zorzi out at the crease. The two batters will look to build a partnership after South Africa lost three wickets in quick time. India on the other hand, would ideally want another wicket here.
OUT! Kuldeep Yadav has struck and he has dismissed Temba Bavuma! The South Africa captain got an inside edge onto his bat and Dhruv Jurel, at leg slip, did not make any mistake in taking a good catch. Temba Bavuma c Dhruv Jurel b Kuldeep Yadav 3(11)
OUT! Jasprit Bumrah has struck again and this time, he has dismissed Aiden Markram! This might have been a result of an uneven bounce as it caught Aiden Markram by surprise and Rishabh Pant had no hesitation in completing a simple catch. Aiden Markram c Rishabh Pant b Jasprit Bumrah 31(48)
OUT! India needed a wicket and Jasprit Bumrah was right there to provide it! Coming round the wicket, the pacer bowled a sensational delivery which beat Ryan Rickelton's edge and struck his stumps. India have clawed their way back in this contest. Ryan Rickelton b Jasprit Bumrah 23(22)
South Africa are off to a flying start in this match, with 57 runs coming off the first 10 overs. Ryan Rickelton looked positive right from the outset while Aiden Markram took some time to get off the mark and has batted wonderfully since. India are on the backfoot here and need a wicket desperately.
South Africa have had a steady start to their first innings, scoring 18 runs in five overs. Ryan Rickelton has looked the more confident of the two batters, hitting a couple of boundaries. Aiden Markram on the other hand, is yet to get off the mark.
The first over has been bowled and it was Jasprit Bumrah who opened the attack for India on expected lines. All four of South Africa's runs came through byes and the Eden Gardens pitch has already started to look interesting, showing signs of uneven bounce.
South Africa's Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has won the toss and his side will bat first against India. Shubman Gill's rotten luck with the coin toss continues!
India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: India and South Africa, two of the world's best teams in Test cricket, are set to lock horns in what promises to be a highly entertaining affair. The IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, starting Friday, November 14. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Facing South Africa, the reigning World Test Champions, is no less than a stern task for the Shubman Gill-led India National Cricket Team. The Proteas, on the other hand, will want to prove a point or two by doing well in subcontinental conditions, after having had a 1-1 draw against Pakistan leading into the IND vs SA 2025 Test series.
India and South Africa have had very competitive matches in the longest format in their past few meetings. India had blanked South Africa 3-0 the last time these two teams had met in a Test series in India, which was in 2019-20. South Africa returned the favour in 2021/22 when they beat India 2-1 in a three-game affair. India and South Africa last met in a Test series in 2023/24 when the team, then led by Rohit Sharma, had played out a 1-1 draw. If these results are any indication, fans can expect another competitive series between the two nations.
India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Squads:
India National Cricket Team: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep
South Africa National Cricket Team: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne(w), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder