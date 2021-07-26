India and Sri Lanka meet in the second T20I. India won the series opener and have taken a 1-0 lead. The Men in Blue will now be eyeing to seal the three-match series while Sri Lanka will be hoping to stay alive. It is a must-win game for the home side. So ahead of the game, we take a look at the H2H record in T20Is, Key Battles, and Likely playing XI for IND vs SL 2nd T20I. India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Stat Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav, Bowlers Help Visitors Clinch 38-Run Victory.

Suryakumar Yadav and bowlers helped India clinch a 38-run victory. The right-handed batsman scored valuable half-century while Bhuvneshwar Kumar chipped in with four wickets. Rest of the bowlers also picked wickets and never allowed Sri Lanka to settle down.

IND vs SL T20I Head-to-Head

India and Sri Lanka have played each other in 20 T20I games. The Men in Blue have the better head-to-head record, winning 14 matches whereas Sri Lanka have five victories to their name. Out of 20 matches, one game has produced no result.

IND vs SL 2nd T20I 2021 Key Players

Shikhar Dhawan and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will be the key players for India while Avishka Fernando and Wanindu Hasaranga will be the players to watch from the Sri Lankan side.

IND vs SL 2nd T20I 2021 Mini Battles

Wanindu Hasaranga vs Sanju Samson and Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Avishka Fernando will be the key battles that could decide the outcome of the match.

IND vs SL 2nd T20I 2021 Venue

The venue remains the same for the 2nd T20I game between India and Sri Lanka as for the ODI series and first T20I and the game will be held at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

IND vs SL 2nd T20I 2021 Match Timing

The 2nd T20I game between India and Sri Lanka has a scheduled start time of 08.00 pm IST with the toss taking place at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

IND vs SL 2nd T20I 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Sony Pictures Networks holds the official broadcasting rights of India’s tour of Sri Lanka 2021. The 1st T20I will be telecasted live on Sony SIX SD/HD, Sony TEN 1 SD/HD in English commentary while Sony Ten 3 SD/HD will telecast the game on TV in Hindi commentary. SL vs IND 1st T20I live online streaming will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLiv.

IND vs SL 2nd T20I 2021 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy.

Sri Lanka Likely Playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera.

