India made light work of West Indies in the first test and the two teams clearly looked like having a large gulf in class. The second test starts today at the Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain, once an iconic venue for West Indies dominance. The problem with West Indies cricket is the lack of quality and confidence. They are in dire need of revamping their domestic cricket structure and it is evident the franchise cricket has had an impact on it. While gaining World Test championship points is on the agenda for the Indian team, West Indies will be looking to compete and not throw away the game without a fight like they did in the first match. West Indies versus India will be telecasted on DD Sports and streamed on the FanCode app from 7:30 pm IST. ‘Virat Is an Inspiration’ Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid Reflects on Virat Kohli’s Legacy Ahead of Star Batter's 500th International Match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century on debut for India and the youngster will be looking to consolidate his position here with another brilliant performance. Rohit Sharma also managed to score some runs as well which was a welcome relief. The only disappointment for India is the form of Shubman Gill in tests, with the talented youngster failing to replicate his domestic form in overseas matches.

West Indies managed a total of 280 runs across their two innings in the last game, which means batting is a key area of weakness. Alick Athanaze was the top scorer for the hosts in both the innings, but the figures were not enough to mount any challenge. The hosts will need the likes of Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Jermaine Blackwood to rise to the occasion and get some much-needed runs under their belt. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Members of Team India Meet Legendary Brian Lara in Trinidad Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023 (Watch Video).

India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2023 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

DD Sports has the telecast rights of India vs West Indies 2023. So, fans looking to watch IND vs WI second Test on TV will have to tune into DD Sports to catch the action. The IND vs WI free live telecast of the Test match will not only be available on DD Sports for DD FreeDish users but on DTH and DTT platforms as well. India Likely Playing XI for 2nd Test vs West Indies: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Port of Spain.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2023 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans will have two options to watch the IND vs WI live streaming online of 2nd Test 2023. While JioCinema will provide the free live streaming online of IND vs WI, FanCode will provide live streaming, but fans will have to pay the subscription fee. On JioCinema mobile app and website, fans will get to watch the IND vs WI live streaming online for free. The first day will be crucial for West Indies and be it their batting or bowling unit, they will need to be competitive when pressed into service.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2023 01:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).