India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and will be aiming for a clean sweep when they meet West Indies in the third and final One-Day International. IND vs WI 3rd ODI cash will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on July 27, 2022 (Wednesday). So ahead of the encounter, we bring you India's likely playing XI vs West Indies. India vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2022 Video Highlights: Watch Free Replay of IND vs WI Match from Queen's Park Oval.

Shikhar Dhawan has led India brilliantly in the absence of Rohit Sharma and will be hoping to cap it off with a whitewash. He will be opening the innings alongside Shubam Gill, who has impressed on this tour. Shreyas Iyer, after yet another half-century, is expected to keep his place at number three. IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Head to Head and Other Things to Know.

Suryakumar Yadav is solidifying his play in number 4 and is likely to play in that position again. After a brilliant performance with the ball, Deepak Hooda showed his versatility and will keep his place on the team. Sanju Samson is expected to take charge of wicket-keeping duties after a solid display.

Axar Patel took the tea, to victory, this time by scoring a half-century and will be India's premier all-rounder. Yuzvendra Chahal will lead the spin attack while Mohammed Siraj will be the main pacer. Avesh Khan had a difficult outing on his debut but could be given another chance alongside Shardul Thakur.

India Likely Playing XI for 3rd ODI against West Indies

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

