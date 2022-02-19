Virat Kohli has been given a bio-bubble break and he is thus going to miss the third T20I against West Indies on February 20. It has also been reported that he would miss the T20Is against Sri Lanka from February 24. However, he is likely to return to the team ahead of the Test series against the island nation.

Virat Kohli given bio-bubble break by BCCI, leaves for home before third T20I against West Indies — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 19, 2022

