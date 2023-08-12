The fourth T20I match between India and West Indies saw the visitors beating the hosts by nine wickets to level the five-match series 2-2. The star performers of the match were India’s young Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill who scored 84 and 77 respectively to help their side stay alive in the series. En route to the win, the opening duo also achieved a feat as they registered the highest opening partnership for India (165 runs stand against West Indies).

Yashasvi Jaiswal-Shubman Gill Register Highest Opening Stand

Highest opening partnership for India (men's T20I) 165 - Gill & Jaiswal v WI, today 165 - Rohit & Rahul v SL, 2017 160 - Rohit & Dhawan v IRE, 2018 158 - Rohit & Dhawan v NZ, 2017 140 - Rohit & Rahul v AFG, 2021#WIvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) August 12, 2023

