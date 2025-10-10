India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The India national cricket team will take on the West Indies national cricket team in the second match of the two-game Test series. The Shubman Gill-led India are leading the two-match Test series 1-0. The Asian Giants thrashed the Roston Chase-led West Indies by an innings and 140 runs at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The ongoing Test series between India and the West Indies is part of the ICC World Test Championships 2025-27 cycle. India vs West Indies Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd Test 2025 and Who Will Win IND vs WI Test Match?

Talking about the first Test, Team India dominated, where the likes of KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja smashed centuries. In the bowling department, speedsters Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah picked up wickets. Ravindra Jadeja displayed an all-round show, scoring an unbeaten 104 runs and taking a four-wicket haul. His performance helped his side to win the Ahmedabad Test by an innings and 140 runs.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 Day 1 Match Details

Match India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 Day 1 Date Friday, October 10 Time 9:30 AM IST Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 Day 1? Know Date, Time and Venue

The second Test match between the India national cricket team and the West Indies national cricket team will be played on Friday, October 10. The IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 will be hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Day 1 of the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 will begin at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 Day 1?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Indian cricket team's home matches and will continue to fulfil the same responsibilities for the IND vs WI 2025 Test series. Fans in India can watch the IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test 2025 Day 1 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test 2025 Day 1 online viewing options, read below. When is IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs West Indies Match Preview.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 Day 1?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team 2025 Test series. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India vs West Indies 2025 2nd Test 2025 Day 1 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

