New Zealand national cricket team star fielder Glenn Phillips produced an eye-catching moment to dismiss India vice-captain Shubman Gill during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. The incident happened during the 19th over while chasing 252 runs. Mitchell Santner bowled a flighted delivery to Shubman Gill. The opener slammed hard towards Glenn Phillips, who was standing at the covers region. Phillips timed his jump and took a one-handed blinder. Shubman Gill looked stunned after seeing the catch. Here are some of the viral memes after Glenn Phillips took another sensational catch in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament. Glenn Phillips Catch Video: Watch New Zealand Star's One-Handed Stunner To Dismiss Shubman Gill During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final.

Flying Man Does it Again!

Flying man does it again 😱 What a catch by Glenn Phillips 🫡#INDvsNZ#ChampionsTrophy2025pic.twitter.com/CXlmPIJpfo — 𝐊𝐀𝐑𝐍𝐀 🏹🌞🇮🇳 (@Suryaputhra07) March 9, 2025

Human Swastika

Unreal Glenn Phillips. Human Swastika pic.twitter.com/XT5rfgbd13 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 9, 2025

'Yeh Mera Roj ka Hai'

Glenn Phillips - yeh mera roj ka hai pic.twitter.com/zqPBrNPPJ3 — Binod (@wittybinod) March 9, 2025

Lol

#INDvsNZ#ChampionsTrophyFinal This Glenn Phillips shouldn’t be allowed to play cricket because Cricket is for humans not for Eagles and Aliens🥵🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5Y3evBWkZM — Mastikhor 🤪 (@ventingout247) March 9, 2025

Glenn Phillips When Ball is in Air

Everytime the ball is in the air. Glenn Phillips: pic.twitter.com/xZTMaaVjfl — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) March 9, 2025

Hilarious!

