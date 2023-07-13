Bangladesh have already ceded the three game T20 series against India and they will have pride to play for when the two teams meet in the third game at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. While the first game was a one side affair, the second one proved to be a thriller with a brilliant showing from the hosts. They managed to restrict a superior side like India to a paltry 95/8 and while the bowlers did their part well, the Bangladesh batting unit collapsed and the team ended up losing by 8 runs. Bangladesh W versus India W third T20 game will be streamed on the FanCode app from 1:30 PM IST. IND-W vs BAN-W 1st T20I 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur, Spinners Star As India Women Clinch Clinical 7-Wicket Victory.

Sultana Khatun and Fahima Khatun shared 5 wickets between them for Bangladesh and the dup bowled with great conviction. They were well supported by Nahida Akter and Rabeya Khatun and it will not be a surprise if the home side have another brilliant bowling performance. Batting is a problem and it continues to remain one for the them. Nigar Sultana’s 38 was the only double figures in the scorecard for them in the second t20 which tells us about the gravity of the problem.

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur are the batting mainstays of the team and if the duo has a bad day, the team invariably does not perform well. This is a problem area and the likes of Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues will need to take up more responsibilities. Deepti Sharma was instrumental in the Indian win in the last game with figures of 3/12 in her 4 over quota. She will once again be the player to watch out for the visitors. India had a hiccup in the last match but their quality should help them clinch a clean sweep in the series. Amol Muzumdar Set to Become Indian Women's Cricket Team Head Coach: Report.

When Is IND-W vs BAN-W 3rd T20I 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's team would take on their Bangladesh counterparts in the 3rd T20I of the series on July 13. The match starts at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs BAN-W 3rd T20I 2023?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for the series and hence, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of the matches. The India Women vs Bangladesh Women 3rd T20I would be unavailable on TV sets. But fans would have the option of watching live streaming of this match. For that, see below.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND-W vs BAN-W 3rd T20I?

Fans can watch live streaming of the IND-W vs BAN-W 3rd T20I on YouTube. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s official YouTube channel would stream the match live for the audience to watch, free of cost.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2023 12:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).