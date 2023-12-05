The Indian women's team is set to be in action when they lock horns with their England counterparts in the 1st T20I of a three-match series on Wednesday, December 6. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would be in action for the first time since winning the gold medal at the Asian Games 2023 this September. This match will also mark a fresh start for the Indian women's cricket team under head coach Amol Muzumdar, who will look to use his experience and help the Women in Blue get off to a good start to a packed home season ahead. The focus for both teams would be on the Women's T20 World Cup which is set to be hosted by Bangladesh.Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque Earn Maiden Call-Up in India Women’s Squads for England T20Is, Tests.

India would be eager to have captain Harmanpreet Kaur, and her deputy Smriti Mandhana amongst the runs. Both these players are key to India's batting effort. The Women in Blue would also be having the services of young cricketers like Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque and also Titas Sadhu, who have had memorable performances in the inaugural Women's Premier League. Ahead of the match, let us take a look at how the weather is expected to be in Mumbai. India Women vs England Women 1st T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND W vs ENG W Cricket Match in Mumbai.

Mumbai Weather Report

Expected weather in Mumbai during IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I (Source: Accuweather)

The good news for fans is that there is no forecast for rain in Mumbai during this match. The IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I gets underway at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The temperature is expected to be between 28 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is a high-scoring ground and some high scores have been seen in recent times. Both India and England have some top quality batters who can make the most of the conditions and play the big shots. Chasing is relatively easier with dew potentially becoming a factor in the second innings.

