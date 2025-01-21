India Women U19 Cricket Team vs Malaysia Women U19 Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast: Defending champions India Under-19 take on Malaysia Women’s Under-19 cricket team in their second Group A fixture of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025. India U19 defeated West Indies U19 in their opening match and now will be looking to make it two in two. Meanwhile, for IND-W U19 vs MAL-W U-19 live streaming online and live telecast details you can continue reading. ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025: India Women Begin Title Defense With 9-Wicket Win Over West Indies.

The Girls in Blue defeated West Indies by an impressive margin of nine wickets in the first match. The West Indies Women’s U19 side was bundled out for just 44 runs in 13.2 overs with Parunika Sisodia taking three wickets for just seven runs. In response, India Women’s U19 chased down the total in just 4.2 overs despite losing opener Gongadi Trisha in the very first over. Hosts Malaysia Women U19, on the other hand, lost to Sri Lanka Women U19 by 139 runs in their opening match.

When is IND-W vs MAL-W Group Stage Match of U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women's U-19 National Cricket Team will take on Malaysia Women's U-19 Cricket Team in their next group stage match of the ICC U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2025. The India Women vs Malaysia Women will be played at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur and has a scheduled start time of 12:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs MAL-W Group Stage Match of U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2025 on TV?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 for India. Sadly, the live telecast of all the group stage and Super Six round matches will not be live telecast in India. According to information provided on the International Cricket Council's (ICC) official website, the U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 live telecast will be available for the semifinals and the final, with Star Sports 2 set to air both those thrilling matches. Snake Spotted On Field During ENG-W vs IRE-W ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Match at Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Stops Play (Watch Video).

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND-W vs MAL-W Group Stage Match of U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2025 on TV?

Disney+ Hotstar is the official OTT platform for Star Network. It will provide ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 live streaming for fans in India. Fans can switch to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website and watch live streaming of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup between the India women and the Malaysia women.

