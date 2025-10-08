The India women's national cricket team will take on the South Africa women's national cricket team in their third match of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 tournament. The India Women vs South Africa Women match will be hosted at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on Thursday, October 9. The 10th match of the Women's World Cup 2025 between India Women and South Africa Women will begin at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans can find details of the India Women vs South Africa best fantasy playing XI prediction below. When is IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women’s World 2025 Match? What is the H2H Record? Who Are the Key Players? Read India Women vs South Africa Women Match Preview.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India are undefeated and will eye a hat-trick of wins, which will add a lot of steam to their World Cup campaign. The Women in Blue have defeated Sri Lanka Women and Pakistan Women. South Africa Women, on the other hand, suffered a thrashing defeat in their campaign opener against England Women. However, the Proteas Women displayed a superb performance in their second match against New Zealand Women to register their first win. They will eye a second win to keep their campaign going. India Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Visakhapatnam Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction?

Wicket-keepers: Muneeba Ali (PAK-W), Richa Ghosh (IND-W)

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Pratika Rawal (IND-W), Tazmin Brits (SA-W)

All-Rounders: Marizanne Kapp (SA-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Sneh Rana (IND-W)

Bowlers: Renkua Singh Thakur (IND-W), Kranti Goud (IND-W), Nonkululeko Mlaba (SA-W)

Who Will Win IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match?

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India are on a roll with two consecutive victories to their name in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. However, the biggest concern for them is their batting. Indian Women's batters have struggled to put runs on the board, which has put pressure on the lower-order. However, their bowlers are in superb form, which has bailed them out of the danger situation. Fans can expect a close encounter between India Women and South Africa Women, with the Women in Blue winning the game.

