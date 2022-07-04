India Women will be aiming to seal the series when they face off against Sri Lanka in the 2nd One-Day International. The SL W vs IND W 2nd ODI will be played at the Pallekelle International Cricket Stadium in Balagolla on July 04, 2022 (Monday). Meanwhile, fans searching for India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st ODI live streaming details can scroll down below. SL W vs IND W 2nd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

India won the shorter format and will be aiming to secure the One-Day Internationals as well. The Women in Blue were the better team in the first game. However, Sri Lanka have shown some great quality throughout the series and will be hoping for a more consistent performance this time around.

When is India W vs Sri Lanka W 2nd ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd ODI will be played at the Pallekelle International Cricket Stadium in Balagolla on July 04, 2022 (Monday). The IND W vs SL W cricket match has a scheduled start time of 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India W vs Sri Lanka W 2nd ODI 2022 on TV?

Sadly there is no official broadcaster of India Women's tour of Sri Lanka 2022 in India. Hence the IND W vs SL W 2nd ODI live TV telecast will not be available for fans in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India W vs Sri Lanka W 2nd ODI 2022?

Fans can tune into online platform to catch the live action of IND W vs SL W 2nd ODI. FanCode will provide free live streaming of the match on their app and website. Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube channel are also likely to stream the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2022 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).