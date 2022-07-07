Indian Women cricket team will be aiming for a 3-0 clean sweep of the ongoing One-Day International against Sri Lankan women as they face each other in the 3rd and final game on Thursday. After winning the ODI series 2-0, the women in blues will be playing the final match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Balagolla on July 07, 2022 (Thursday). Meanwhile, fans searching for India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd ODI live streaming details can scroll down below. Shafali Verma Headlines ICC’s ‘100 per Cent Cricket Superstars’ Promotional Programme With 4 Others

The visitors having won the shorter format, will try to end the final game and complete a clean sweep against the hosts in ODIs. The Women in Blue were the better team in the first two ODIs and will try to keep their winning momentum going. On the other side, Sri Lankan team have also shown some fighting spirit but that was not enough to overcome a gritty Indian side. The hosts would be hoping to clinch a consolation victory in the 3rd ODI game.

When is India W vs Sri Lanka W 3rd ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women and Sri Lanka Women 3rd ODI will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Ballagola on July 7, 2022 (Thursday). The IND W vs SL W 3rd ODI game has a scheduled start time of 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India W vs Sri Lanka W 3rd ODI 2022 on TV?

Sadly there is no official broadcaster of India Women's tour of Sri Lanka 2022 in India. Hence the IND W vs SL W 3rd ODI live TV telecast will not be available for fans in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India W vs Sri Lanka W 3rd ODI 2022?

Cricket fans can tune to online platform for the live streaming of the IND W vs SL W 3rd ODI. FanCode will be streaming the match online on their application and website. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Cricket Youtube channel will also provide the live streaming of the 3rd ODI.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2022 11:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).