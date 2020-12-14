India and Australia face-off in the first of the four-match Test series. The series opener takes place at the Adelaide Oval and will be a day-night encounter. Apparently, the Test will be playing with a pink ball. While Australia have some injury concerns going into the first Test, India, on the other hand, have no major issues. The visitors will be confident to do well after having won the Test series last time Down Under. India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs AUS Day Night Match in Adelaide.

India will have some concerns regarding the opening pair, but it appears KL Rahul is likely to partner Prithvi Shaw at the top. Cheteshwar Pujara, the Test specialist, has his place cemented and will bat at number three. Virat Kohli, who will fly back home after the series opener to attend birth of his first child, will bat at number four. India’s vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will take number five position.

Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant are two specialist wicket-keepers in the Indian squad and it appears the latter will make it to the playing XI. Ravi Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav will do the spin duties.

Jasprit Bumrah will be in charge of India’s pace department. Mohammed Shami will for sure get a game and Mohammed Siraj could be included as the third pacer in the playing XI. India vs Australia A: I Feel More Sure About My Game, Says Hanuma Vihari.

India’s Likely Playing 11 for 1st Test

Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravi Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

India 1st Test Squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2020 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).