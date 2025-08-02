New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Saturday confirmed that the upcoming Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 9 to 28.

The ACC released a statement confirming the venues for all tournament fixtures. The tournament will follow the T20I format and feature eight teams: the five full members of the Asian Cricket Council (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka), along with the UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong.

Also Read | Colombia vs Brazil, Copa America Femenina 2025 Final Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch COL-W vs BRA-W Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman are in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong are in Group B. Although India is the formal tournament host, a neutral venue will be provided for the opposing team for three years for competitions held in India or Pakistan, according to an agreement between the BCCI and the PCB.

During the tournament, Dubai will host 11 matches, and Abu Dhabi will be the home ground for eight fixtures. The tournament opener is placed between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on September 9 in Abu Dhabi.

Also Read | Inter Miami vs Necaxa, Leagues Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for the 14th, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify. If India finishes at the top of Group A, then all of their Super 4 matches will be held in Dubai. If India finishes second, then one of their Super 4 clashes will be held in Abu Dhabi and the remaining two in Dubai. The Super 4 stage will run from September 20 to 26. Dubai will play host to the final of the tournament, which is scheduled for September 28.

Fans, various politicians and former cricketers believe that India should not play against Pakistan in the tournament. The outrage over India facing Pakistan in the tournament stems from the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam during which 26 tourists were killed on April 22 by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in the name of religion. India responded with Operation Sindoor on May 7 to avenge the attack and dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan.

In the Asia Cup, India can face Pakistan three times in the tournament. Apart from the scheduled group stage fixture, India and Pakistan can compete in the Super 4 if they qualify from the group stage. If they manage to go past the Super 4 stage, they will square off for the third time in the tournament's final. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)