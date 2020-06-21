International Day of Yoga is observed on June 21 every year in order to highlight the importance of yoga for a healthy and spiritual lifestyle. Yoga doesn’t just give you physical strength but also makes you mind calm. In fact, many prominent sportspersons from all around the world perform yoga in order to be physically and mentally fit. On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2020, many people of cricket fraternity like Shreyas Iyer, Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan took to their official Twitter account and shared photos and videos of performing yoga at home. To get fresh air, yoga is normally advised to perform outdoors. However, owing to the COVID-19 crisis, these cricket stars are performing yoga at home. International Yoga Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Yoga Day Messages and Facebook Greetings.

To excel in a game like cricket, an individual requires utmost concentration and physical agility. Yoga certainly gives you both and hence, many athletes endorse the activity. In order to mark International Yoga Day 2020, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag shared a video in which he can be seen performing a duck-walk on the floor while legendary Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is celebrating the Yoga day with his wife Geeta Basra. India’s rising batting sensation Shreyas Iyer is celebrating Yoga Day and World Music Day together.

Virender Sehwag's Duckwalk!!

Thoda waqt bhale lagega, but Yoga Se Hi Hoga !#InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/g3Yc2Z7NyC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 21, 2020

Yoga is Life For Harbhajan Singh!!

Shreyas Iyer With His Dog!!

Celebrating yoga and music day with my partner in crime, who has her own style of meditation 🧘‍♂️🐶 #Internationalyogaday2020 #WorldMusicDay2020 pic.twitter.com/HjS2p5Hmjo — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) June 21, 2020

Mohammad Kaif Performing Yoga!!

Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit#InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/UkkXGX5wTv — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 21, 2020

Talking about the resumption of cricket post the COVID-19 outbreak, the Test series between England and West Indies will mark the return of international cricket. Speaking of Indian cricketers getting back in action, many players have resumed individual training. Also, BCCI is reportedly planning to restart the national team’s training session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

