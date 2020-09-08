Dubai, September 8: Delhi Capitals's fast bowler Kagiso Ranada feels that the team has the wherewithal to challenge all comers for the Indian Premier League (IPL) title this season. Always seen as an under-performing side for much of their 12-year history, Delhi entered the playoffs last year for the first time in seven years and beat 2016 champions SunRisers Hyderabad before losing to Chennai Super Kings.

"We had a really good season, so I know that we can challenge and win this competition because we came really close last season. So, mentally I guess that helps," Rabada said in a statement. "But, also, it is a new tournament so we have to start again and we've got a nice group put together, nice team." Rabada, who has 31 wickets in his IPL career in just 18 matches, trained for the first time with the rest of the team on Monday after completing his quarantine. DC Team Profile for IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

"It feels good to be running in, and to be with some teammates as well. It is of course some old teammates and some new ones," he said. "This (situation) is quite unique, not a lot of people get to do this. We're in the middle of a desert, playing cricket - it's something that I didn't think I would ever be able to do. So it's a lot of fun also." Rabada said that the break he has got due to the COVID-enforced freeze on the cricket calendar since mid-March has helped him recharge his batteries.

"It's been a high volume of cricket in the past five years for me, but I really enjoyed the break at home. I was just chilling with my family, getting to see my friends (virtually) during lockdown. So, yeah, being home was the best thing," he said. "I feel quite strong. I think I just need to bowl more, and make sure I haven't forgotten how to bowl. I need to keep up with the bowling practice, but otherwise I feel healthy."

