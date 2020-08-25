Legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt was recently tested positive for COVID-19 virus after celebrating his 34th birthday. Reportedly, West Indies batsman Chris Gaye was among the many celebrities who attended the party. Hence, he was also at the risk of contracting the widely-spreading disease. With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 being around the corner, Gayle’s chances of playing of Kings XI Punjab could have been imperilled if he would have tested positive. Fortunately, however, the veteran cricketer has been tested negative for coronavirus. Gayle took to his official Instagram story and revealed that he has undergone two tests which came negative. Usain Bolt Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Confirms Jamaica’s Health Ministry.

“Before travel I need 2 negative test,” wrote Gayle in one of his Instagram story. In another post, he wrote: “The last one went a bit too far in my nose. Phew. Result was negative.” Well, the left-handed batsman certainly looks relived after being tested negative for the virus and he also said that he’ll not travel anymore. “I’m going to stay home for 2020… not gonna travel again… nah sah! Tan a mi yard!! Keep the change! Excuse me,” wrote Gayle in other post. Have a look. KXIP Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Kings XI Punjab Team Led by KL Rahul.

Chris Gayle Tests Negative For COVID-19!!

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

The left-handed batsman, who pulled out of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020, has been a vital cog of Kings XI Punjab since the last two seasons and he’ll aim to guide the side to their maiden IPL title. The gala tournament will get underway on September 19. However, it will be interesting to see how the 40-year-old will perform after a long halt.

