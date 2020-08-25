Usain Bolt has tested positive for coronavirus as confirmed by Jamaica’s health ministry late on Monday night. The former sprinter, who recently turned 34, hosted a birthday party which was reportedly attended by several sporting stars such as Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, Bayer Leverkusen forward Leon Bailey and West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle. Bolt is currently in isolation at his home. Usain Bolt Reportedly Tests Positive for Coronavirus Days After his Birthday Party; Chris Gayle, Raheem Sterling Were Among Guests.

Jamaica’s health ministry on Monday said that Usain Bolt has tested positive for coronavirus. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist earlier had posted a video addressing the rumours of him testing positive for the virus and said that he is awaiting on results of the test he underwent on Saturday. The 34-year-old also added that he is asymptomatic. Fans Wish for Usain Bolt’s Speedy Recovery As Former Sprinter Isolates Himself After Coronavirus Test, Posts Video Waiting For The Results.

‘I’m just waking up, and like everybody else I checked social media which is saying I am confirmed to have Covid-19, I did a test on Saturday to leave because I work. I am trying to be responsible so I am going to stay in and stay here for my friends.’ Said the former sprinter in the video.

However, Jamaica’s Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton reportedly confirmed that Bolt has been notified of the positive test and contact tracing was underway. Now as per the COVID-19 protocols in Jamaica, the Olympic gold medalist will have to spend 14 days in quarantine.

Jamaica has had a confirmed total of 1,413 Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths on the island of around three million people. But there are fears that cases could be on the rise, especially in the capital Kingston, with 410 new cases in the last 14 days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2020 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).