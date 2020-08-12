After the inaugural Lanka Premier League (LPL) was announced, it was believed that Lasith Malinga could miss the start of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). The Lanka Premie League has now been postponed to mid-November, which means Malinga could join Mumbai Indians (MI) on time. Apart from Malinga, Isuru Udana is the only other Sri Lankan player set to feature in the IPL 2020, he will represent Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). IPL 2020 Teams Squad Update: Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals Among Franchises to Carry Exclusive Net Bowlers to UAE.

The inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League, which was scheduled to take place between August 28 to September 20. And now has been postponed the league after health authorities insisted on a two-week quarantine for foreign players.

"The said decision was taken by SLC in consideration of the health guidelines stipulated by the Ministry of Health subsequent to the meeting held with the Health Ministry Authorities," the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) release stated. IPL 2020: CSK to Leave for UAE on August 21, Base Camp to Be Dubai.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin from September 19 onwards and the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) recently received the permission to hold the upcoming season in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The league was earlier postponed due to coronavirus pandemic and now with the cancellation of ICC T20 World Cup 2020, BCCI decided to make use of the available window.

Malinga is an important member of defending champions Mumbai Indians side and has helped team win many matches in the past. Earlier at the IPL 2020 auction, Isuru Udana was added to the squad by RCB.

