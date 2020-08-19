Rohit Sharma is making a comeback into cricket after quite a long time with IPL 2020. But that does not stop him from being in the best of form. In a recent video, the Mumbai Indians’ captain was seen putting on his pads and preparing for the nets session. No sooner he walks into the nets, the Mumbai Indians skipper starts hitting pull and cut shots and connects the ball very well with the bat. Rohit Sharma was injured when South Africa had toured India. Then came a three-month-long break due to the coronavirus where the entire country was forced to stay confined into their houses due to the lockdown. The Hitman had played his last series against New Zealand. IPL 2020 Player Update: Jasprit Bumrah’s Fiery Spells in Mumbai Indians’ Nets Could Bring Nightmares to the Opponents (Watch Video).

Most of the players from team Mumbai Indians have reported to the teams. A while ago, we told you how Jasprit Bumrah bowled killer spells which were more of a warning for the opponents. The Pandya brothers- Hardik and Krunal have also reported to the camp. The team had been tested for COVID-19 as per the guideline laid down by the IPL governing council. For now, check out the video shared by a fan on social media.

The IPL 2020 will begin from September 19, 2020. The team will leave for UAE in the next two days and will have to stay in the strict bio-security bubble to avoid getting in touch with any of the diseases.

