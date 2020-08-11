With Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 being around the corner, players of all the sides are gearing up to make a mark in UAE and Robin Uthappa is no exception. Recently, Rajasthan Royals took to their official Instagram page and shared a clip from Uthappa’s practice session. In the video, the right-handed batsman can be seen hitting a bit shot with ease against a fast bowler. “We're so happy to have you, @robinaiyudauthappa,” wrote RR while sharing the clip on the picture-sharing website. Well, the veteran batsman certainly looks in good touch and opposition bowlers must be aware of the fact. RR Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Rajasthan Royals Team Led by Steve Smith.

In the IPL 2020 players auction, Rajasthan Royals bagged the services of Uthappa for a whopping price of INR 3 crore. With former skipper Ajinkya Rahane gone to Delhi Capitals, Uthappa will have the onus to play an anchor role at the top of the order. With 4411 runs and 177 IPL matches under his belt, the former Kolkata Knight Riders batsman has a ton of experience which will certainly come in handy in the upcoming tournament. Meanwhile, let’s look at the video shared by the Rajasthan-based team. Rajasthan Royals Receive Emotional Letter from ‘Special Fan.’

Watch Video:

Despite being a veteran of the game, Uthappa has to deliver consistently in order to be a regular part of RR’s playing XI. England’s Jos Buttler has been doing a sensational job RR at the opening position while India’s Under-19 sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal has made a name for himself in the past year. Nevertheless, the 2014-Orange Cap winner has done well in UAE before and will be expected to fire in IPL 2020 too.

