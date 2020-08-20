UK based company named Restrata will be handling the bio-security bubble for the players in UAE during IPL 2020. Restrata is the same company which had created a bio-security bubble during the two-Test match of England. The UK-based company also has an experience of developing and implementing the security systems in the mega-event like the Olympics. Restrata is the same organisation who looked after the security systems during the London Olympics 2012. The BCCI and Restrata have remained tight-lipped about the development. But a leading sports website have reported about the same and also informed that Restrata function in UAE as well. IPL 2020 Latest News Live.

Tata Medicals was leading the race but only a couple of days ago, Restrata came into the picture and is likely to end up signing the dotted line with the BCCI. The official said that since the IPL 2020 will be spread across in three venues it is very important to have the bio-security bubble in place. The official further said that they have been laying emphasises on the health and safety measure of the players. “They have started executing the project a couple of days ago. They are getting all the equipment and other things required for the project to the UAE and preparation is underway. Even their local units have done a recce of the hotels to come up with a plan,” one of the officials confirmed to Sportstar. What is Bio-Bubble in Cricket? How Will Bio-Secure Environment Work in IPL 2020 in Times of COVID-19?

The teams like Kings XI Punjab have already left for UAE and more teams are expected to reach the venue by Thursday evening. The IPL 2020 will begin from September 19, 2020.

