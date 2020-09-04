Chennai Super Kings revealed the first look of their captain MS Dhoni from UAE as he was seen enjoying breakfast with his teammate Shane Watson. From the look of it, the snap seemed like a candid picture and the two seemed to relish the meal quite well. The team reached UAE on August 21, 2020, and ever since the team has been in a six-day long quarantine with the COVID-19 restrictions being introduced. Just as the team was about to hit the nets, 12 of their members including their strike bowler Deepak Chahar and batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad were tested positive. Harbhajan Singh Speaks Up After Pulling Out From IPL 2020 Due to Personal Reasons, Wishes CSK For the Upcoming Season.

Thus the team was once again restricted to the four walls of the hotel. During this phase, it was quite obvious that none of the team members would be spotted in the hotel lobby to be captured by the shutterbugs. But as all the members of the team have been tested negative, the team will start sweating it out in the nets. Ahead of the nets, MS Dhoni and Shane Watson were enjoying breakfast together and the official account of Chennai Super Kings shared the snap on social media. Check out the picture below:

View this post on Instagram Watto Thala Dharisanam! 😍🦁💛 #WhistlePodu A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl) on Sep 3, 2020 at 11:57pm PDT

Talking about team Chennai Super Kings, the team has had a couple of pullouts from the squad. Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina have pulled out abruptly from the tournament. Both have left out of the IPL 2020 citing personal reasons.

