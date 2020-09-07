The theme song for Indian Premier League 2020 is out and is titled ‘Aayenge Hum Wapas’. The cash-rich league was initially planned to take place in March 2020 in India, but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic and now will be played in its entirety in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting from September 19, 2020. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will face each other in the opening fixture. IPL 2020 Theme Song 'Aayenge Hum Wapas' Video Out: From 'Come On Bulawa Aya Hai' to 'India Ka Tyohaar', Here's A Look at 5 Best IPL Advertisements.

The official account of Indian Premier League released the theme song for the upcoming season on Sunday. ‘The greater the setback. The stronger the comeback’ the social media account of IPL captioned the post while sharing the video of the new song with the title ‘Aayenge Hum Wapas’. IPL 2020 Live Streaming in USA on Hotstar! 'Aayenge Hum Wapas' Theme Song Excites Priyanka Chopra Jonas as She Announces Dream11 IPL is Back.

Theme Song

The video starts with a view of Chepauk Stadium before showing the empty stands, an image which has become a staple for cricket games around the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic. The clip also includes highlights from previous IPL season and the reactions of the fans to those moments.

It is safe to say that cricket fans are surely excited to welcome the premier competition back, though being played in a foreign country, netizens shared their excitement on social media. Here are some of the reactions.

Can't Wait

Fire!

The Fun Begins

Ab ayega na maza bidu...🤓 https://t.co/h8wfqQbp5g — Gupendra Verma (@GupendraVerma) September 7, 2020

Let the Games Begin

IPL is Back

IPL is back 🔥 https://t.co/UihjOIiAQc — Pritish Patra (@PritishPatra03) September 7, 2020

Finally!

Finally they are back https://t.co/iut1ebnvyv — harshali arora (@HarshaliArora) September 6, 2020

IPL 2020 is set to be played in UAE with stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai hosting all the games behind closed doors with no fans inside the ground to maintain the social distancing protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic. This will be the second time that the competition will be played in the gulf country.

