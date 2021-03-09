IPL 2021 is set to kick-off on April 9 with the final scheduled to be played on May 30. India’s premier T20 competition will be held across six cities in the country: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the previous edition of the cash-rich league was played in UAE behind closed doors and it looks like a similar suit will be followed during this edition as well as BCCI president Sourav Ganguly considers allowing crowds into the venues as a ‘huge risk’. IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download.

While announcing the Indian Premier League 2021 schedule on Sunday, BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated that the league phase of IPL 2021 will be played behind closed doors ‘to begin with’ and a final call about spectators will be taken at a ‘later stage’ of the tournament. Complete List of Players Sold and Unsold During IPL 2021 Players Auction.

‘It's [IPL] slightly different than a bilateral [series]. If you open up to crowds, there are teams playing in middle, there are teams practising outside as well. Lot of these stadiums have practice pitches outside, and teams practice there because they play every day. So to open it up to crowds, you expect them to get closer to the practicing teams. So that could be a bit of a risk,’ Ganguly told India Today.

BCCI are taking a cautious approach for IPL 2021 after allowing spectators for the recently concluded Test series between India and England. The governing body allowed the venues at Chennai and Ahmedabad to be filled up to 50 percent of its capacity for the final three games of the four-match series.

IPL 2021 will be played in India in its entirety after the previous edition was held in UAE. However, unlike the previous edition, the competition will be played at just six venues, with the participating teams traveling across the country just thrice. As per Sourav Ganguly, the travel plan for the tournament was mapped on similar lines to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

