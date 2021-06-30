The IPL 2021 was called off indefinitely after the breach in the COVID-19 bubble which resulted in a few players getting tested positive with the disease. Now, the BCCI has shifted the tournament to UAE like the last year. However, the dates for the remaining season are yet to be declared. But here's one more logistical issue which is faced by the BCCI. So the ban on Indian flights to UAE has been extended to July 21, 2021. The franchises still do not know when will the ban be lifted and this is what is causing a delay. Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan opened up about the challenge. IPL 2021: BCCI Confirms Remainder of Tournament to Take Place in UAE in September-October.

He said that booking hotels will not be a problem as the franchises are already in talks about the same. "Whenever BCCI confirms the dates, we will finalize the bookings. But the flight ban is definitely a problem, it delays our plans," he said. However, there is a concern raised about the increase in the price of the hotels during the T20 World Cup which will be hosted around the Dubai Expo. This event will attract about 25 million people from all over the world.

It is very likely that the remaining season of the IPL 2021 will begin on September 18, 2021. Talking about the Chennai Super Kings. the team sits on number two of the points table with 10 points. The team had quite a terrible time in the IPL 2020 as they ended the season by being at the bottom of the points table.

