Ahead of the IPL 2021 player auctions, the IPL Governing Council released a list of players who are supposed to undergo the hammer on February 18, 2021, in Chennai. Sreesanth missed out on the final list. Needless to say that his fans were extremely disappointed with the same and they requested the BCCI to include the Kerala pacer in the list of 292 players. The netizens started trending ‘We want Sree in IPL’ and a few of them even tagged Jay Shah in their tweets. They urged him to include Sree in the list of 292 players. S Sreesanth Left Out of Final Shortlist of Cricketers for IPL 2021 Players Auction.

Sreesanth made a comeback in the domestic team by representing Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. After being snubbed the Kerala pacer took to Instagram and said, “Hopefully I will get a surprise call like the way Chris Gayle did and started scoring. Nobody had picked him,” As one may recall Gayle was snubbed during IPL 2011auctions but came in as a replacement for Dirk Nannes. The ‘Universe Boss’ never looked back since then and has been a feature in IPL. Now, let’s have a look at the tweets by netizens below.

One thing is crystal clear we want Sree sir in IPL that’s it WE WANT SREE IN IPL#Sreesanth — ❤️Lotika #SreeFam❤️🏏🕉 (@vijLotika) February 12, 2021

How could you not include the two times World Cup winner for India @BCCI #Sreesanth — SUFI (@Sufi79109) February 12, 2021

I really want to understand when @BCCI and @IPL can allow two banned and guilty team to make a comeback in to ipl. Then why not #Sreesanth he’s been given clean chit by the Supreme Court. We want to see @sreesanth36 in #IPL2021 — Jbpatel (@Jb3patel) February 12, 2021

The list of 292 players included names like Arjun Tendulkar, Glenn Maxwell, Jason Roy and others. It would be interesting to see how the auction pans out on February 18, 2021.

