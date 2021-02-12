S Sreesanth was left out from final auction list of players that will go under the hammer when the IPL 2021 players auction gets underway in Chennai on February 18. Fans were excited when the 38-year-old speedster from Kerala registered for the upcoming Indian Premier League players’ auction but it seems the franchises were not so much as Sreesanth found himself out of the final list of players who will be part of the auction next week. A total of 292 players, including 164 Indians, will go under the hammer at the IPL 2021 auction. IPL 2021 Team Updates: Rajasthan Royals Tease Kings XI Punjab Amid Rumours of KL Rahul-led Franchise Unveiling New Logo.

Sreesanth returned to playing domestic cricket earlier this year after serving a seven-year ban for his alleged involvement in match-fixing during IPL 2013. He featured for Kerala in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he took four wickets. Sreesanth set himself a base price of Rs 75 lakh while registering for the IPL 2021 player auction but was unfortunately not selected in the final list as franchises did not show interest in the bowler. IPL 2021 Scheduled to Begin on April 11 in India: Reports.

Sreesanth was one of the three Rajasthan Royals players arrested by the police from the team hotel in Mumbai during IPL 2013. All three players were accused of spot-fixing in the IPL and banned for life by the BCCI. Sreesanth was, however, acquitted of all charges and allowed to return back into cricket after a seven-year suspension. He might, however, have to wait longer to play in the IPL.

“A total of 1114 players had registered for the auction, of which the franchises shortlisted the candidates and the list was pruned. Maybe, Sreesanth did not attract the franchises for some reason,” one of the franchise owners was quoted as saying to Sportstar.

While Sreesanth was not part of the final 292-player shortlist, Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun was included in the list and will go under the hammer on February 18. Sreesanth’s Kerala teammate Mohammad Azharuddeen, who burst into the limelight with some power-hitting and a fabulous century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali, was also part of the final list of players.

