Bengaluru, Feb 10: Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson believes that the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction is vastly important for them in order to build a base for the team for the next five to six years.

The Jaipur-based franchise, who won the inaugural edition of the league in 2008, head into the two-day auction in Bengaluru scheduled for February 12 and 13 with INR 62 crore in their purse. Rajasthan had retained Samson, young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and England wicketkeeper batter Jos Buttler in November last year. IPL 2022 Mega Auction: 5 Foreign Players from PSL 2022 Who Could Fetch Big Money at Upcoming Auction.

"This auction is really important because we know we could very well be preparing our base for the next 5-6 years. So, we've made sure to track everyone and give the opportunity to as many players as possible during the trials. Our goal is to now target the ones we think align with our vision, can embrace our values, and help our team get back to the top," said Samson in a release.

Mega auctions of the IPL have, in the past, seen some incredible picks, ones that may not have been the absolute superstars to the common eye but were vital in the larger scheme of things, with diligent analytical backing.

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, currently serving as Director of Cricket in the side, feels that the above-mentioned factors could once again come to the fore, and provide the team with further clarity as they build for the potential with a view to the long-term.

"Our analytical assessments are detailed, right from the information we've collected on players to getting them integrated into a central database. We further filter the data, backed with a robust analytic process which enables us to arrive at the right metrics further refining our overall player identification process. It's really quite a comprehensive process."

Ahead of the fifth mega auction in the history of IPL, Rajasthan have embraced several tools and technologies for monitoring and performance measurement purposes. Explaining its importance, CEO Jake Lush McCrum said, "The insights from the integration of technology into our trials process and the deep analytical review of the broader performance data, are both crucial in how we prioritise and value talent."

"With 10 teams bidding you will never be able to secure every player you want; therefore, prioritisation and in-auction flexibility is crucial. Technology enables you to create a baseline and then illustrates how significantly above that baseline certain players are. Every Crore saving in the auction is so important as you are then able to re-allocate it to build the best side possible."

