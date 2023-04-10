The action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is intensifying with teams having played a fair bit of games. However, this is still the early days in the tournament. As of now, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are the only teams yet to win a match in IPL 2023 while the rest of the teams have at least won a game. Meanwhile, as we head into another action-packed day of IPL 2023, here's a glance at the upcoming match on April 10 and a recap of previous games. Moreover, a look at the IPL 2023 points table. Kavya Maran Loses Cool After Cameraman Shows Her on Big Screen During SRH vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for April 10

Back to weekdays and we will witness just one game tonight. Royal Challengers Bangalore host Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 match starts at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

GT vs KKR IPL 2023 Highlights

Rinku Singh’s heroics in the last over handed Kolkata Knight Riders a famous win against defending champions Gujarat Titans. The left-handed batsman smashed Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes as KKR chased down the target of 205 runs with three wickets in hand.

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2023 Highlights

In a one-sided clash, Sunrisers Hyderabad registered the season’s first win after defeating Punjab Kings by eight wickets. Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten 99 helped PBKS reach 143 but that was not enough to stop SRH, who reached the target in 17.1 overs with eight wickets in hand. GT vs KKR IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill Only Positives For Gujarat Titans Amidst Rinku Singh's Carnage.

IPL 2023 Points Table

Following the two games, the IPL 2023 points table once again saw some changes. While Rajasthan Royals continue to be on top of the team standings. Kolkata Knight Riders are placed second. Gujarat Titans have dropped to the fourth spot while Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed eighth.

