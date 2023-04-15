With the arrival of the weekend, the action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 multiples. Things will start to get intense now as teams near the completion of the first set of seven matches. Meanwhile, continue reading to find out today’s IPL 2023 schedule, KKR vs SRH highlights and also get an update about IPL 2023 points table update. MS Dhoni Meets 88-Year-Old Fan, CSK Captain’s Heartwarming Gesture Goes Viral! (See Pics).

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for April 15

The double-header action returns as Royal Challengers Bangalore host Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru in match number 20 of Indian Premier League 2023. The RCB vs DC IPL 2023 match has a start time of 03:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). In the second match of the day, which is match 21, Lucknow Super Giants host Punjab Kings at the Ekana Sports City Stadium. The LSG vs PBKS match takes place at 07:30 pm IST.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Highlights

In yet another high-scoring game at the Eden Gardens, Sunrisers Hyderabad prevailed by 23 runs. However, things fizzed out in the last over as KKR failed to repeat the stunning show. SRH batsman Harry Brook after a string of failures scored an impressive century, the first of IPL 2023. KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Harry Brook Steals the Show at Eden Gardens As Sunrisers Hyderabad Register Victory Over Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL 2023 Points Table

Not much changed in the IPL 2023 points table as the top four remain the same. Despite the defeat, KKR hold onto their fourth spot. SRH meanwhile moved to seventh place.

