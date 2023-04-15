Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won hearts after meeting the 88-year-old mother-in-law of BJP leader Khusbu Sundar. Taking to Twitter, Khusbu mentioned that her mother-in-law is a huge fan of the Chennai skipper. She also expressed her gratitude for the former Indian cricketer and mentioned that Dhoni's gesture has added more years to her mother-in-law's life. The caption of her post reads, "Heroes are not made, they are born. Dhoni proves that. I am at loss for words for our CSK #Thala @msdhoni at his warmth & hospitality. He met my ma in law, who at 88, hero worships Dhoni & cannot see beyond him. Mahi, you have added many years of good health & happiness to her life. My pranaams to you for this. My gratitude to @ChennaiIPL for making this possible. CSK kku whistle podu!!"

MS Dhoni Meets 88-Year-Old Fan

— KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) April 14, 2023

