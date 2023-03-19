Mumbai, March 19 (IANS): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed South Africa pacer Sisanda Magala as a replacement for New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Jamieson, who was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, was bought by the franchise for INR 1 crore, the IPL Governing Council informed in a release on Sunday. CSK Acquires Texas Franchise in USA's Major League Cricket T20 Tournament.

Jamieson's replacement, Magala, has rich experience in the shortest format of the game. Though he has played just four T20Is for South Africa, Magala has a reputation for being a regular wicket-taker in domestic T20 games over the years. He will join CSK at his base price of INR 50 lakh.

IPL 2023 will start on March 31 with Gujarat Giants taking on Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The final will be played on May 28 in Ahmedabad.

Magala is the second player to be brought in as a replacement player for an IPL franchise.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have signed New Zealand's Michael Bracewell as a replacement for England batter Will Jacks.

