Sunrisers Hyderabad featured in possibly the greatest Indian Super League game in its history, when they defeated Mumbai Indians in their previous contest. It was a run feast like no other and the victory generated a lot of buzz. The win got them off the mark in the points table after a painful defeat in the opener against Kolkata. Next up for them is a match against the Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad and their fans will hope the side can continue their winning run. Opponents Gujarat are yet to produce their top performance with batting being a problem area for them. Defeat to Chennai highlighted the problem again and it will need some fixing from their end. Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, David Miller and Other Players Sweat Out During Training Session Ahead of GT vs SRH Clash in IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

The big news for the Gujarat Titans is that Australian wicket-keeper Matthew Wade has joined the squad and is available for selection. Shubman Gill has had two below-par performances compared to his high standards and the home side needs their skipper to fire. Sai Sudarshan and David Miller will need to do the bulk of the scoring in the middle phases. In terms of bowling, Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma will be key. GT vs SRH, Ahmadabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Clash at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Wanindu Hasaranga’s arrival in this season’s IPL has not yet been confirmed by the SRH management and it is unlikely he will feature here. T Natarajan missed the last game due to a fitness issue but he is all set to return. Hyderabad have possibly the best hitters in the game to play for them and this is where their strength lies.

When Is GT vs SRH Match 12 of TATA IPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2024 on March 31. The GT vs SRH match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium and it starts at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of GT vs SRH Match 12 of TATA IPL 2024?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to IPL 2024. The GT vs SRH live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, and Star Sports 3/HD with English commentary. The viewing option for GT vs SRH in Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of GT vs SRH Match 12 of TATA IPL 2024?

JioCinema, which possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match. Expect a high scoring contest with Sunrisers Hyderabad claiming an important win.

