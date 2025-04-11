Mumbai, April 11: KL Rahul showed signs of return of his aggressive and vintage avatar during RCB-DC clash in Bengaluru. On occasion of his match-winning 93*, let us look at his top IPL knocks.

132* vs RCB (2020)

During the 6th match of IPL 2020 at Dubai, PBKS posted 206/3 in their 20 overs. At the forefront of the assault was KL, who made 132 in just 69 balls, with 14 fours and seven sixes. RCB could score only 109 in return, failing to outscore even Rahul, who had reached his century in 62 balls.

98* vs CSK (IPL 2021)

Another masterclass from KL in a winning cause. At Dubai, CSK had put up a low total of 134/6 in their 20 overs. Despite some fight shown by CSK bowlers, KL scored the majority of the target himself, with 98* In just 42 balls, seven fours and eight sixes. PBKS won the match by six wickets and seven overs left.

51* vs DC (IPL 2018)

During the second match of IPL 2018 at Mohali, KL gave PBKS a headstart during chase of 167 runs set by DC. He scored 51 in 16 balls, with six fours and four sixes, reaching his half-century in just 14 balls. His knock was at one point the fastest IPL fifty ever before a 13-ball fifty by Yashasvi Jaiswal in 2023 broke his record. KL's knock helped PBKS to a six-wicket win with seven balls left.

103* vs MI (IPL 2022)

Largely a one-man carry job, KL's 103 in 62 balls (12 fours and eight sixes) helped Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) post 168/6 in their 20 overs, while MI could score just 132/8 in return.