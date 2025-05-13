The cash-rich Indian Premier League 2025 had to be paused all of a sudden due to security concerns, as tensions between India and Pakistan arose, following the heinous Pahalgam terror attack and increased hostility between the two nations. Now, following the ceasefire, the hopes of BCCI resuming the IPL 2025 are finally fulfilled, as it has been officially announced that IPL 2025 will resume from May 17, and be played across six venues, with the finale to be hosted on June 3. With the IPL 2025 not getting over by May 25, the availability of many foreign players following the resumption remains uncertain, with many having international commitments. IPL 2025: Cricket Australia Asks Players To Decide on Return to India As Indian Premier League Set To Resume.

With a halt on May 8 after the match between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, the IPL 2025 match was called off midway at Dharamshala, and resumption scheduled on May 17, the Indian league has been delayed by nine days. The sudden pause and resumption with a delay has occurred as a big blow for many sides, with many foreigners having left India and having the possibility of not joining their respective IPL 2025 franchisees, following injuries and international commitments. Several of these foreigners played a pivotal part in these IPL 2025 teams, where some teams are in the race for play-offs. Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Match Which Was Suspended in Dharamsala to be Replayed As BCCI Announces Revised Schedule.

List Of Overseas Players Likely To Miss Remainder of IPL 2025

IPL Team Player Chennai Super Kings None Mumbai Indians Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Reece Topley, Ryan Rickelton (WTC Final), Corbin Bosch (WTC Final) Royal Challengers Bengaluru Josh Hazlewood (WTC Final), Romario Shepherd (ENG ODIs), Lungi Ngidi (WTC Final), Jacob Bethell (West Indies ODIs), Phil Salt (West Indies ODIs), Liam Livingstone (West Indies ODIs) Kolkata Knight Riders None Rajasthan Royals Jofra Archer Sunrisers Hyderabad Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins (WTC Final), Travis Head (WTC Final) Delhi Capitals Mitchell Starc (WTC Final), Fraser McGurk, Tristan Stubbs (WTC Final) Punjab Kings Marco Jansen (WTC Final), Lockie Ferguson (Injury) Lucknow Super Giants Mitchell Marsh Gujarat Titans Jos Buttler (West Indies ODIs), Glenn Phillips, Sherfane Rutherford (ENG ODIs), Kagiso Rabada (WTC Final), Gerald Coetzee (WTC Final)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru look to be the worst affected side if they miss all the players mentioned in the above table. While none of the players have confirmed their exit, speculations are on the rise. While most key Australia and South Africa players are most likely to miss the remainder of IPL 2025 for the all-important World Test Championship 2025 final, some might have to miss prior commitments to the Bilaterals they will play next. IPL 2025: Cricket Australia Issues Statement on Availability of Australian Players as Indian Premier League Season 18 Resumes on May 17.

Rutherford & Shepherd are confirmed to play in their upcoming series. RCB might miss as many as six players for the remainder of IPL 2025, this comes as a big blow, as the side is doing really well, currently standing tall at the sixth spot. The fans are hoping for their first trophy in 18 years of existence in IPL, after playing so well. GT might also be affected.

