Mumbai, November 25: India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was excited with his Rs 18 crore signing by Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 Auction and said he deserved the price after not being retained by Rajasthan Royals. On the prospect of playing with Arshdeep Singh and Shreyas Iyer, who were acquired by Punjab for Rs 18 crore and Rs 26.75 crore, respectively, Chahal said, "I’m excited as my bond with Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh is strong, and I will also get to learn a lot from Ricky Ponting sir. At least I’m closer to home now. It was Jaipur initially, and now it will be Chandigarh." Punjab Kings Team in IPL 2025: Players Bought by PBKS at Indian Premier League Mega Auction, Check Full Squad.

"I was quite nervous and anxious because this amount is what I got in the last three seasons combined. I think I deserve this price, and I am very excited," said Chahal on JioCinema.

"Whoever has been bought at any price is well-deserved. Sometimes teams don’t have the purse, and they must plan the whole team at the main auction. For me, being selected means these two months will help you improve your game – whether you are a youngster or a senior. You get to learn a lot," he added.

"I had a hunch and even my friends told me that I’d go to Punjab, but I had no idea it would be for such a high price. I had Rs 12 cr - 13 cr in mind, but I do deserve this. Wherever you go, you always have the opportunity to learn and grow, and I’ll make sure to work hard and deliver my best," he added. Punjab Kings Squad for IPL 2025: Vijaykumar Vyshak Sold to PBKS for INR 1.8 Crore at Indian Premier League Auction.

Chahal reflected on his time with fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and said he has learned a lot from the veteran bowler.

"Playing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium eliminated my fear of performing in bigger stadiums. I played with Ravichandran Ashwin for three years and learned a lot from him — he’s a legend. You always want the support of your fellow spinner because it’s a team game at the end of the day. It’s so much better when you have another spinner to help you out," Chahal said.

