Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise hasn't won any titles in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The Punjab-based franchise has not been a consistent performing team. Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, the PBKS just retained two cricketers and roped in Australian legend Ricky Ponting as their new head coach. PBKS also entered the IPL 2025 mega auction with the highest purse amount of INR 110.5 crore. Their main aim during the mega auction was to build a strong squad that could end their title drought. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates.

One of the perennial underperformers in the IPL, the Punjab Kings franchise has delivered some moments of excitement and great intense action but they have not been able to get past the finish line. But this time, they will aim at putting up an improved performance, with the Ricky Ponting as head coach. Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, they retained just two players while letting go of everyone.

PBKS Players Bought at IPL 2025 Auction: Arshdeep Singh (RTM at 18 Crore INR), Shreyas Iyer (26. 75 Crore INR).

PBKS Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2025 Auction: Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh

PBKS Previous Season Recap: Punjab Kings finished in ninth place in the IPL 2024 edition. PBKS lost nine matches out of 14 league stage matches they played. The franchise bagged 10 points, and their NRR was -0.353.

