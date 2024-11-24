Punjab Kings (PBKS) purchased uncapped speedster Vijaykumar Vyshak for INR 1.8 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans bid hard for the uncapped speedster, but ultimately PBKS bought him for more than INR 1 crore. Interestingly, Royal Challengers Bengaluru didn't use their Right-to-Match card for the speedster. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Vijaykumar Vyshak Goes to Punjab Kings for INR 1.8 Crore.

Vijyakumar Vyshak Sold to Punjab Kings

