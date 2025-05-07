After two back-to-back wins, Punjab Kings, currently sitting at the third spot will be locking horns with Delhi Capitals in the 58th Indian Premier League 2025 match. The PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match will be the 12th game for both sides in the ongoing competition, and it is scheduled to be played on May 8, from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). While PBKS have won their last two games ahead of the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match, DC are having trouble with their form, failing to win their last three matches. IPL 2025: Top Five Performers From Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, From Shreyas Iyer to Arshdeep Singh; Check Full List.

Delhi Capitals had started their IPL 2025 campaign in the best fashion possible. They were unbeaten in their first four matches. However, the form has taken a dip since then. In the next seven matches, they managed to only win two, losing four others, and having no result in their last game, washed out against Sunrisers Hyderabad. PBKS have been smooth this season. They won seven games, lost only three, and had one washed out, leading to no result. Karun Nair Funny Memes Go Viral After Delhi Capitals Batter Gets Dismissed For Golden Duck During SRH vs DC IPL 2025 Match.

PBKS vs DC Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals have featured against each other in 33 matches so far in the IPL. In terms of head-to-head record, PBKS hold an edge with 17 wins, while DC have 16 victories.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Shreyas Iyer Kuldeep Yadav Arshdeep Singh Abishek Porel Yuzvendra Chahal KL Rahul

PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Key Battles

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has been too good with the bat, averaging 50.63 in the ongoing tournament. He however needs to efficiently deal with the star spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who not only has bagged 12 wickets in IPL 2025 but also bowled at a magical economy of 6.74. Arshdeep Singh has been the best bowler for the Kings this season, picking 16 wickets ahead of the PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match. His pace can bring serious trouble to the young Abishek Porel, who has batted in IPL 2025 with a strike-rate of 149.71 so far but couldn't play any long innings as such, getting out in 10 of 11 innings. Yuzvendra Chahal has been good at picking wickets in IPL 2025, bagging 14 already. His battle with KL Rahul should be the entertainer, as the man with 381 runs in 10 innings can either bash him for high runs, get out, or even play slow, as an anchor.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday, May 8. The PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports Network HD/SD TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but would require a subscription for the same. Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Match Likely to be Shifted to Mumbai Following Airport Shutdown In Dharamsala In Aftermath of Operation Sindoor: Report.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Impact Players

Prabhsimran Singh and Vyshak Vijay Kumar are expected to be the impact players for Punjab Kings in the PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match, just like in the previous game. Karun Nair and T Natarajan might be the impact player picks for Delhi Capitals.

