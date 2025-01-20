Rishabh Pant has been announced as the captain of the Lucknow Super Giant after he became the highest-paid cricketer in IPL history during the IPL 2025 mega auction. During an interaction with LSG team owner Sanjiv Goenka in Star Sports, Pant revealed that despite heavy interests on him, he was tensed about going to Punjab Kings. When he was asked that if he really thought about LSG picking him as there was so high demand for him, Pant said ' mereko andar se ek hi tension tha, wo tha Punjab'. He also revealed later that he didn't want PBKS to go too high for him and when they signed Shreyas Iyer first, he was much relieved. Costliest IPL 2025 Player Rishabh Pant Named Lucknow Super Giants Captain For Upcoming Indian Premier League Season.

Rishabh Pant Reveals He Didn't Want Punjab Kings to Sign Him

Rishabh Pant Literally Cooked Punjab Kings 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/w4F6pds9kd — 𝐉𝐨𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐞 (@jod_insane) January 20, 2025

Rishabh Pant Revealing His Biggest Tension

