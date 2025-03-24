Mumbai, March 24: Lucknow Super Giants will be taking on Delhi Capitals on March 24 Monday at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Ahead of this clash here we will look at players to watch out for Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants clash. Will KL Rahul Play in DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Match? Captain Axar Patel Provides Update on Wicketkeeper-Batter's Availability Ahead of Delhi Capitals' Campaign Opener.

1. Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran (Photo credit: Instagram @nicholaspooran)

An attractive batter, a clean striker of the cricket ball and someone who is an able wicketkeeper. Pooran was retained by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the Indian Premier League auction in 2025. His best IPL season came last year when he scored 499 with an explosive strike rate of 178.

2. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant (Photo credit: X @RishabhPant17)

Pant became the highest-priced player in the history of the Indian Premier League when he was acquired for ₹27. 00 crore by Lucknow Super Giants during the Indian Premier League auction 2025. He has a point to prove as a captain, when he leads his new team.

3. Jake Fraser-McGurk

Jake Fraser-McGurk (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian batting sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk proved to be a standout performer for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. As the opener, he scored 330 runs in nine matches with an incredible strike rate of 234. 04, aggressively challenging opposing bowlers from the very beginning. IPL 2025: DC vs LSG Overall Head-to-Head; When and Where To Watch Free Live Streaming Online.

4. Axar Patel

Axar Patel will led DC in IPL 2025 (Photo Credit: X@IPL)

One of India's most reliable all-rounders, Axar Patel. He began his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians in 2013 but gained success with Punjab Kings in 2014, where he took 17 wickets and assisted his team in reaching the final. He also achieved an IPL hat trick in the 2016 season. Since becoming part of Delhi Capitals in 2019, Axar has turned into an essential part of their team. He was named as DC captain ahead of IPL 2025.

5. KL Rahul

KL Rahul (Photo Credits: IPL)

KL Rahul, a multifaceted wicketkeeper-batter, possesses a remarkable Indian Premier League career, characterized by steady run-scoring and periods of captaincy, having represented RCB, SRH, PBKS, LSG and currently, DC.

