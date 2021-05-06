Former Australian cricketer and renowned commentator Michael Slater has once again slammed Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for banning citizens coming from India. With the second wave of COVID-19 wreaking havoc in India, the Morrison-led Aussie government announced that residents and citizens are banned from entering the country within 14 days of being in India. This means that Australians who participated in the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis, can’t return home directly. Slater, who was part of the IPL 2021 commentary panel, was devastated by the decision and he brutally slammed Morrison.

"Blood on your hands PM," Slater had written while lashing out PM Morrison on Twitter. Responding to the former cricketer’s statement, the Australian PM called the remarks ‘absurd’ and also cleared his stance on jailing the citizens returning from the Asian nation. “This is about getting more people home safely, preventing the third wave here in Australia. I think the likelihood of any of that (jail term for those not abiding by the travel ban) occurring is pretty much zero,” Morrison told Nine Network.

On Wednesday, Slater, in a series of tweets, slammed Morrison again and even asked him to travel India and see the dead bodies on the streets. “Amazing to smoke out the PM on a matter that is a human crisis. The panic, the fear of every Australian in India is real!! How about you take your private jet and come and witness dead bodies on the street!” one of his tweets read.

Amazing to smoke out the PM on a matter that is a human crisis. The panic, the fear of every Australian in India is real!! How about you take your private jet and come and witness dead bodies on the street! — Michael Slater (@mj_slats) May 5, 2021

And did just read greed over common sense! Your government granted me permission to work so I can pay for 3 beautiful children through school and pay a mortgage. So where does common sense lie. Not on my end! — Michael Slater (@mj_slats) May 5, 2021

I challenge you to a debate anytime PM. — Michael Slater (@mj_slats) May 5, 2021

Slater also extended his wishes to the Indians to combat the deadly virus. “Above all my love and prayers to every Indian. You have been nothing but amazing to me every time I've been there. Please stay safe,” he wrote in another tweet.

Above all my love and prayers to every Indian. You have been nothing but amazing to me every time I've been there. Please stay safe. Xx — Michael Slater (@mj_slats) May 5, 2021

Owing to the rules enforced by the Australian government, all the Aussies participating in the tournament will have to fly to any other country for two weeks before travelling home. BCCI is planning to send the Aussies to Maldives or Sri Lanka for the required period and the apex cricket body is also likely to arrange a chartered plane for them to return down under.

