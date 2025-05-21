Where to Watch Ireland National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team: West Indies begin their United Kingdom (UK) tour with a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Ireland. After this, the visitors will face the England national cricket team in three ODIs and as many T20Is. Interestingly, West Indies will then travel back to Ireland for a three-match T20I series. Meanwhile, for UAE vs BAN live streaming online and telecast details you can scroll down. IRE vs WI 2025: Ireland's Curtis Campher, Craig Young Ruled Out of Three-Game Series Against West Indies Due to Injury.

Both Ireland and West Indies will have similar goals as they meet in the three-match ODI series. The teams have struggled off late in this format and will be hoping for some sort of revival. Paul Stirling is in charge of Ireland while Shai Hope continues to lead the West Indies side.

West Indies and Ireland have met each other in 15 ODIs. West Indies leads the head-to-head record with 11 wins while Ireland have won three matches. One of the games ended with No Result.

When is Ireland vs West Indies 1st ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Ireland will square off against the visiting West Indies in the first ODI on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. The IRE vs WI 1st ODI 2025 will be played at The Village in Dublin and start at 3:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). West Indies Squad Announced: Shai Hope Set To Lead As WI Reveal Team for Upcoming ODIs Against Ireland, England.

Where to Watch Ireland vs West Indies 1st ODI 2025 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Ireland vs West Indies 2025 due to the absence of a broadcast partner. Fans in India hence, won't be able to watch IRE vs WI 1st ODI 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For Ireland vs West Indies 1st ODI 2025 viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Ireland vs West Indies 1st ODI 2025 Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the IRE vs WI 2025. Fans in India will be able to watch Ireland vs West Indies 1st ODI 2025 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass that is worth INR 79.

