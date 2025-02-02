IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 DD Sports Live Streaming Online: India National Cricket Team and England National Cricket Team face off in the last game of the five-match T20I series. India lead 3-1 and have won the series as well. The IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 takes place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and has a start time of 07:00 PM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, if you are searching for IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 match DD sports live streaming details, scroll down below for more information. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the India vs England 2025 T20 series in India but will IND vs ENG be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Scroll down to find out the IND vs ENG viewing option. IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs England Match at Wankhede Stadium.

After bouncing back in the third T20I, England lost a must-win game and thus conceded the series. The two sides now meet for a dead rubber. However, both teams will be keen to register a victory. While India would love to make it 4-1 England would try to keep it to 3-2. Both teams could field some of the fringe players for this encounter. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 5th T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England Match in Mumbai.

Is IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of the India vs England T20I series 2025 and it will be available across cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV etc. The IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming online of the IND vs ENG T20 match.

